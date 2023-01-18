The TRUTH about the Gates Family

Intro 0:00-1:56
Who was Bill before Microsoft? 1:56-16:41
More on Bill's biography, diving deeper 16:42-29:40
Money and power behind the Gates Foundation 29:44-35:00
Bain Company, Monsanto & Mitt Romney 35:01-45:10
How to beat the deep state, identify the men in black and WHO FUNDS THEM, follow the money: 45:11-59:28
Mitt Romney Bain Company donates to BLM 59:30-1:00:08
The achilles heel 1:00:09-1:01:09
Farmland ownership 1:01:10-1:07:30
Monsanto roundup found in bodily fluids 1:07:48-1:08:37
Why did the media turn on the Gates family? 1:08:38-1:19:52
Microsoft forms ministry of truth 1:20:00-1:26:20
Bills 11th reddit AMA 1:26:21-1:32:37
Outro: 1:32:37-1:34:37
