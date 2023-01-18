Create New Account
The TRUTH about the Gates Family
Intro 0:00-1:56

Who was Bill before Microsoft? 1:56-16:41

More on Bill's biography, diving deeper 16:42-29:40

Money and power behind the Gates Foundation 29:44-35:00

Bain Company, Monsanto & Mitt Romney 35:01-45:10

How to beat the deep state, identify the men in black and WHO FUNDS THEM, follow the money: 45:11-59:28

Mitt Romney Bain Company donates to BLM 59:30-1:00:08

The achilles heel 1:00:09-1:01:09

Farmland ownership 1:01:10-1:07:30

Monsanto roundup found in bodily fluids 1:07:48-1:08:37

Why did the media turn on the Gates family? 1:08:38-1:19:52

Microsoft forms ministry of truth 1:20:00-1:26:20

Bills 11th reddit AMA 1:26:21-1:32:37

Outro: 1:32:37-1:34:37

big pharma, vaccine, genocide, aids, medical, pandemic, injections, hiv, virus, eugenics, bill gates, gates, vax, gavi, masks, wuhan, biological warfare, pfizer, lockdowns, covid, plandemic, ventilators, mrna

