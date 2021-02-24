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Your mind is the PORTAL Tom Cronin -why MEDITATION’s HARD. 99% of humanity hasn’t experienced TURIYA
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52 views • February 24, 2021
Why do so many people find Meditation DISTURBING and DIFFICULT?
Tom Cronin explains what is going on and that this is perfectly normal and it is because 99% of humanity has never experienced TURIYA - the 4th State.
Jo has used some of Tom's teachings in her practice and shares how many of her clients have had big breakthroughs around their beliefs and practices of Meditation.
Tom released the amazing movie "THE PORTAL" last year and discusses its release to the public and his motivation to assist humanity to find peace and stillness through meditation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Yh7L...
http://www.tomcronin.com
THE APP
https://apps.apple.com/app/Enter%20The%20Portal/id1485786529?fbclid=IwAR03araIiRlLSE2XEHwkdzZj1AvRHrGaNG6ztt9_83dtUoQnmxGPu9WskAA
Tom Cronin explains what is going on and that this is perfectly normal and it is because 99% of humanity has never experienced TURIYA - the 4th State.
Jo has used some of Tom's teachings in her practice and shares how many of her clients have had big breakthroughs around their beliefs and practices of Meditation.
Tom released the amazing movie "THE PORTAL" last year and discusses its release to the public and his motivation to assist humanity to find peace and stillness through meditation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Yh7L...
http://www.tomcronin.com
THE APP
https://apps.apple.com/app/Enter%20The%20Portal/id1485786529?fbclid=IwAR03araIiRlLSE2XEHwkdzZj1AvRHrGaNG6ztt9_83dtUoQnmxGPu9WskAA
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