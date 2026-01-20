Contrary to the dominant narrative, Israe poses a greater nuclear and regional threat than Iran, seeing as how Israel has a vast undeclared nuclear arsenal, does not allow international inspections, and in the past has engaged in nuclear brinkmanship. Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss historical doctrines like the “Samson Option” and the Hannibal Directive, framing them as evidence of extreme security policies that risk catastrophic escalation.

The two contend that U.S. support for Israel is the primary driver behind potential U.S. war with Iran and call instead for ending military aid, imposing sanctions, and pushing for negotiations and equal rights. The segment blends historical references with sharp criticism of Israeli leadership and U.S. foreign policy, warning of global consequences if escalation continues.

