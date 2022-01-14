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THIS MAN JUST GOT HIS 4TH BOOSTER SHOT -
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345 views • January 14, 2022
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https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10
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EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54
There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022- https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ca55-810e-4589-b4ce-c185ec8c458b
Fauci's death funnel, proof: Fauci funded, continues to fund Gain-of-function research - https://www.brighteon.com/272ea8be-e705-4776-85e0-e8be1af43d29
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CRASH! ANOTHER PILOT VAXXIDENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/663ba7de-1ee3-42c8-ba88-f1621377ea82
EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb
A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f
UK Gov’t “Scare Tactics” Used To Enforce Mass Compliance -https://www.brighteon.com/1fa93231-e510-41e1-9f33-08e283083e81
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