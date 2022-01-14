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THIS MAN JUST GOT HIS 4TH BOOSTER SHOT -
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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345 views • January 14, 2022
VACCINEE AUTOPSIES: KILLER LYMPHOCYTES INVADE VITAL ORGANS, DRS SUCHARIT BHAKDI & MICHAEL PALMER - https://www.brighteon.com/8e1fc6fa-3992-4d20-9cdf-fbd7de9288f0

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberg on bio-hacking -https://www.brighteon.com/b53bbf2e-0c03-4ade-a7df-1b37cfd2dfe6

THE JABBED BIO WEAPON BLUETOOTH GUY - https://www.brighteon.com/494a068e-5c5b-406d-acc5-cfa5a311b6e1

EU representative speaking out about the vaccine injuries and mandates-https://www.brighteon.com/bba9a0d7-28cd-400c-84c8-db4272131f54

There's Something Much Bigger Going On Here | Dr. Robert Malone 2022- https://www.brighteon.com/5d71ca55-810e-4589-b4ce-c185ec8c458b

Fauci's death funnel, proof: Fauci funded, continues to fund Gain-of-function research - https://www.brighteon.com/272ea8be-e705-4776-85e0-e8be1af43d29

SGT Report BOMBSHELL METHODICAL DECEPTION 9/11 -- Rebekah Roth.
https://www.brighteon.com/24f33e4c-fba6-4ac8-bd1f-06d47afdfb10

CRASH! ANOTHER PILOT VAXXIDENT! - https://www.brighteon.com/663ba7de-1ee3-42c8-ba88-f1621377ea82

EXPOSED !! ARE WE STARTING TO SEE EMP ASSASSINATIONS BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO MUST WATCH !! - https://www.brighteon.com/955d0f59-e370-474b-904a-1c770cb8d4bb

A MAN WHO CAN SEE drops truth bombs at UK Department of Education - https://www.brighteon.com/fb7425d2-ff65-4a91-a595-83eee498881f

UK Gov’t “Scare Tactics” Used To Enforce Mass Compliance -https://www.brighteon.com/1fa93231-e510-41e1-9f33-08e283083e81
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy