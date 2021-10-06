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URGENT PROPHECY ALERT: Prepare for Mega Tsunami - La Palma Volcano - Given 9-27-21 MaryRefugeOfSouls
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2293 views • October 06, 2021
For more information on the End Times and daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog: MaryRefugeOfSouls, https://MaryRefugeOfSouls.com
Downloadable PDF of Video Slides (63 slides/pages):
URGENT PROPHECY ALERT - Prepare for Mega-Tsunami Caused by La Palma Volcano (Canary Islands) - Given on 9-27-2021 - MaryRefugeOfSouls (Video PDF, 63 slides/pages)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/urgent-prophecy-alert-prepare-for-mega-tsunami-caused-by-la-palma-volcano-canary-islands-given-on-9-27-2021-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
This video is based on a 22-page commentary that includes the message of God given to A Soul of MaryRefugeOfSouls. The blog post can be found on this link:
URGENT – IMPORTANT – September 28, 2021 – Prophetic Warning from God the Father and Jesus Christ – Prepare for the Mega-Tsunami Caused By the Erupting Volcano on La Palma (Canary Islands) – Commentary By a soul with Message from God – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/09/28/urgent-important-september-28-2021-prophetic-warning-from-god-the-father-and-jesus-christ-prepare-for-the-mega-tsunami-caused-by-the-erupting-volcano-on-la-palma-canary-islands-commentary/
Descargue en español (PDF de 24 páginas):
28 de septiembre de 2021 - ADVERTENCIA PROFÉTICA - PREPÁRESE PARA MEGA-TSUNAMI - Volcán La Palma (Islas Canarias) - Por un alma - MariaRefugioDeAlmas (PDF)
https://mariarefugiodelamorsantocom.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/28-de-septiembre-de-2021-advertencia-profetica-preparese-para-mega-tsunami-volcan-la-palma-islas-canarias-por-un-alma-mariarefugiodealmas-pdf.pdf
Downloadable PDF of Video Slides (63 slides/pages):
URGENT PROPHECY ALERT - Prepare for Mega-Tsunami Caused by La Palma Volcano (Canary Islands) - Given on 9-27-2021 - MaryRefugeOfSouls (Video PDF, 63 slides/pages)
https://maryrefugeofholylove.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/urgent-prophecy-alert-prepare-for-mega-tsunami-caused-by-la-palma-volcano-canary-islands-given-on-9-27-2021-maryrefugeofsouls-pdf.pdf
This video is based on a 22-page commentary that includes the message of God given to A Soul of MaryRefugeOfSouls. The blog post can be found on this link:
URGENT – IMPORTANT – September 28, 2021 – Prophetic Warning from God the Father and Jesus Christ – Prepare for the Mega-Tsunami Caused By the Erupting Volcano on La Palma (Canary Islands) – Commentary By a soul with Message from God – MaryRefugeOfSouls
https://maryrefugeofsouls.com/2021/09/28/urgent-important-september-28-2021-prophetic-warning-from-god-the-father-and-jesus-christ-prepare-for-the-mega-tsunami-caused-by-the-erupting-volcano-on-la-palma-canary-islands-commentary/
Descargue en español (PDF de 24 páginas):
28 de septiembre de 2021 - ADVERTENCIA PROFÉTICA - PREPÁRESE PARA MEGA-TSUNAMI - Volcán La Palma (Islas Canarias) - Por un alma - MariaRefugioDeAlmas (PDF)
https://mariarefugiodelamorsantocom.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/28-de-septiembre-de-2021-advertencia-profetica-preparese-para-mega-tsunami-volcan-la-palma-islas-canarias-por-un-alma-mariarefugiodealmas-pdf.pdf
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