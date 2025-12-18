Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! Book of the True Life Lesson 223

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden pens".





"The Kingdom of the Spirit is infinite and to reach the elevation that allows you to enjoy and live it, it is necessary to know the path and have light to ascend through it; but do not think that I despise your material life, no, disciples, why should I despise it, if I prepared it for you? Understand that life in the material world is also part of life in the infinite and eternal Spiritual Kingdom."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 223, Verse 26





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 223 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James