Putin’s Annexation of Parts of Ukraine Is a Sign He’s Struggling, Biden Says

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1s497299
09/30/2022 Reuters: President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of Ukraine is a sign he is struggling and warned Russia that the United States will defend ‘every single inch’ of NATO territory