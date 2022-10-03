Putin’s Annexation of Parts of Ukraine Is a Sign He’s Struggling, Biden Says

https://gnews.org/post/p1s497299
09/30/2022 Reuters: President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of Ukraine is a sign he is struggling and warned Russia that the United States will defend ‘every single inch’ of NATO territory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.