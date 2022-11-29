HUMBLE DOCTOR PROTECTS PATIENTS & FAMILY BY KILLING HIMSELF WITH PFIZER POISON INJECTION 💉💉💉

Dr. Majdi Omar





Another fully vaccinated dead doctor to add to the list.





“I'm deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dr. Majdi Omar passed away Sunday, Nov 27th, 2022. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

https://t.me/covidbc/6870





Thanks to bootcamp for the idea.





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/



