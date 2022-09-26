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Mask experts on ineffectiveness of N95's, warn of mask dangers for pregnant women & children | Ep. 8
We The Patriots USA
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24 views • September 26, 2022

As the mask narrative slowly shifts, PPE experts Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan share their consistent messaging on masks that existed before the pandemic and dive into how/if they work and how they are affecting pregnant women and children.


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iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

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► Podcast Article: https://teryngregson.com/articles/f/ppe-experts-warn-against-masks-for-pregnant-women-and-children


► Clark and Meghan's peer-reviewed white paper for SCOTUS: https://standupmichigan.com/


► OSHA Respiratory Protection Training Video: https://youtu.be/6qkXV4kmp7c


► Bible Verses on face coverings: https://www.instagram.com/p/CXYzUIoLh-S/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWmaVertusR/


► Follow Meghan and Clark: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

https://t.me/kristenmeghanuncensored

https://standupmichigan.locals.com/post/233957/tammy-clark-at-stop-the-steal-rally

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100042206829418




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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy