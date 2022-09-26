Create New Account
Mask experts on ineffectiveness of N95's, warn of mask dangers for pregnant women & children | Ep. 8
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago |

As the mask narrative slowly shifts, PPE experts Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan share their consistent messaging on masks that existed before the pandemic and dive into how/if they work and how they are affecting pregnant women and children.


