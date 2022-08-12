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A Follow Up To The Virus Challenge With Dr. Tom Cowan, Mike Donio, Mike Stone, Andrew Kaufman M.D
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Dr. Andrew Kaufman


[July 28, 2022]

Its been two full years since the onset of the “corona” virus, which changed our world in a dramatic way. Dr. Tom Cowan hosts Mike Stone, Mike Donio, and Andrew Kaufman M.D. to discuss the Virus Challenge in further detail such as reviewing the article by Sin Hang Lee and further analyzing the core tenants of virology, dissecting the faulty logic and arguments that have been put out in public keeping people in a state of fear. Follow along for more Virus Challenge updates at: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/settling-the-virus-debate


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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1entpj-a-follow-up-to-the-virus-challenge-with-dr.-tom-cowan-mike-donio-mike-stone.html


Keywords
healthfearmedicineviruscoronavirologycoviddr andrew kaufmandr tom cowanmike stonemike doniovirus challengesin hang leefaulty logic
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