What to expect when Trump takes the stand in civil fraud trial
Published 17 hours ago

Donald Trump is expected to testify in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his companies in New York. NBC News' Danny Cevallos breaks down what to expect when the former president takes the stand.



trumpcurrent eventscivil fraud trial

