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Dr. Chinda Brandolino on the nanoprocessors in the 'vaccine'
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227 views • August 28, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 27, 2021
It's not a chip, but a nanoprocessor. Many people wondered for a long time whether the vaccine carried a chip or not. Some laughed at the idea, but while it's not technically a chip in its composition, it does carry something that makes those who have been inoculated have a unique identification code that can be detected with NFC technology. That is, with mobile phones manufactured within the last 2 years, specifically, when the Bluetooth nearby device detection feature is activated.
In an interview that forensic doctor Chinda Brandolino gave for the Twitch channel Dignidad Colombia, she explained how this nanotechnology works, and how it relates to graphene oxide and 5G.
It's not a chip, but a nanoprocessor. Many people wondered for a long time whether the vaccine carried a chip or not. Some laughed at the idea, but while it's not technically a chip in its composition, it does carry something that makes those who have been inoculated have a unique identification code that can be detected with NFC technology. That is, with mobile phones manufactured within the last 2 years, specifically, when the Bluetooth nearby device detection feature is activated.
In an interview that forensic doctor Chinda Brandolino gave for the Twitch channel Dignidad Colombia, she explained how this nanotechnology works, and how it relates to graphene oxide and 5G.
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