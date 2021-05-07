Corstet in 5 Minutes: Dr. Corsi & Chris Burres - MyVitalC - Why Live Longer?

Dr Corsi interviews the Co-Founder of SES Research, producer of MyVitalC, Chris Burres.



What is MyVitalC?



MyVitalC is a nano antioxidant that can stabilize free radicals. Antioxidants help relieve oxidative stress from our day to day exposure to pollution, ozone, pesticides, harsh cleaners, and smoke.



How? It has to do with its antioxidant properties. See, when a radical is running free to find an electron, an antioxidant can give one of their electrons without becoming a free radical themselves. Antioxidants are basically the Ned Flanders of atoms. They love to help and do so freely. What makes MyVitalC so powerful is its unique atom structure. Instead of having one antioxidant, it’s a buckyball of several that can stabilize many free radicals.



While MyVitalC has not been tested on humans, it is made with Nobel-prize winning science. The ESS60 otherwise known as Carbon 60 was found to increase the lifespan of rats by 90%, that’s almost double their lifespan, in a study published by Baati et. al. in 2012 at the University of Paris. The ESS60 that was used in the peer-reviewed, double-blind study was the same product that we currently use in MyVitalC.



Watch the 30 minute deep dive at corstet.com for more information.