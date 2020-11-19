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Moita do Ribatejo (Daniel do Nascimento), 26 de Maio de 2019
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2 views • November 19, 2020
Resumo vídeo da atuação do Grupo de Forcados Amadores de Vila Franca de Xira na praça de toiros Daniel do Nascimento, na Moita do Ribatejo, no dia 26 de Maio de 2019 pela tradicional corrida de toiros da Feira de Maio
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