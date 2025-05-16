How to Exchange Money in El Salvador: What Tourists & Expats Need to Know

Thinking about traveling or relocating to El Salvador? In this video, we break down everything you need to know about exchanging money safely and affordably. Whether you’re bringing cash, using ATMs, swiping your credit card, or transferring money through services like WISE or XOOM or using Bitcoin—we’ve got you covered. We explain what works, what to avoid, and how to save on costly fees and bad exchange rates. If you're coming from Canada, Europe, or anywhere outside the US, don’t miss this essential guide to handling your finances in El Salvador.

🌍 Popular Online Currency Exchange Platforms

1. Wise (formerly TransferWise)

Best for: Low fees, real exchange rates, global coverage

Features: Multi-currency accounts, fast transfers, debit cards

2. Xoom (by PayPal)

Best for: Fast transfers to Latin America, including El Salvador

Features: Bank deposits, cash pickup, bill payment

3. Remitly

Best for: Quick transfers to family, often with promotions for first-time users

Features: Express or economy delivery options

4. Revolut

Best for: Currency exchange + digital banking

Features: Multi-currency accounts, real-time exchange, debit card

5. PaySend

Best for: Low fixed fee transfers to bank cards

Features: Transfers directly to bank cards, competitive rates

6. OFX

Best for: Large transfers (no fees over $1,000), good exchange rates

Features: 24/7 support, business accounts

7. Western Union (online platform)

Best for: Cash pickup options, global reach

Features: In-person or online, wide network

8. MoneyGram (online portal)

Best for: Global coverage, flexible options

Features: Cash pickup, mobile wallet, bank transfer

9. WorldRemit

Best for: Sending to mobile wallets and banks in developing countries

Features: Fast transfers, good app

10. CurrencyFair

Best for: Peer-to-peer transfers with better rates

Features: Low fees, personal and business use









