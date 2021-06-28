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BREAKING: ANALYSIS OF PFIZER VIAL REVEALS THAT IT CONTAINS GRAPHENE OXIDE! SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!
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1384 views • June 28, 2021
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/pfizer-vaccination-vial-analysis.html
THE PRELIMINAR INFORM OF THE PERFORMED ANALYSES WILL BE RELEASED IN THE FOLLOWING HOURS. LA QUINTA COLUMNA ALREADY HAS IT AND ARE IN PROCESS OF PUBLISHING THE FINAL ONE IN SCIENTIFIC DATABASES.
THIS WILL HELP STOP THE FORCED "VACCINATION". THIS FORCED POISONING.
ORWELL CITY WILL BE COVERING THE NEWS TOO. KEEP AN EYE ON THE WEBSITE: https://www.orwell.city
FOLLOW ORWELL CITY ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/OrwellCity
Once again, La Quinta Columna was iterviewed by Dirección Correcta. This time to share more of the results of the analysis of the vaccination vials and to make people think about how graphene has been silently introduced into the world's population: in FPP2 masks, in PCR test swabs, in antigen tests, in these misnamed vaccines and soon through intranasal sprays.
THE PRELIMINAR INFORM OF THE PERFORMED ANALYSES WILL BE RELEASED IN THE FOLLOWING HOURS. LA QUINTA COLUMNA ALREADY HAS IT AND ARE IN PROCESS OF PUBLISHING THE FINAL ONE IN SCIENTIFIC DATABASES.
THIS WILL HELP STOP THE FORCED "VACCINATION". THIS FORCED POISONING.
ORWELL CITY WILL BE COVERING THE NEWS TOO. KEEP AN EYE ON THE WEBSITE: https://www.orwell.city
FOLLOW ORWELL CITY ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/OrwellCity
Once again, La Quinta Columna was iterviewed by Dirección Correcta. This time to share more of the results of the analysis of the vaccination vials and to make people think about how graphene has been silently introduced into the world's population: in FPP2 masks, in PCR test swabs, in antigen tests, in these misnamed vaccines and soon through intranasal sprays.
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