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Disobedient Being Taught a Lesson - Examples from New Zealand and the Netherlands (MIRRORED)
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466 views • November 03, 2021
Disobedient Being Taught a Lesson - Examples from New Zealand and the Netherlands (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/loReh4M5SBU
Sanity4Sweden art
https://www.konst.se/bvalter
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://rumble.com/user/Sanity4Sweden
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
https://parler.com/#/user/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
Sanity4Sweden 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qi7pwF00z0dxQ2rcOxBJQ
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/loReh4M5SBU
Sanity4Sweden art
https://www.konst.se/bvalter
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://rumble.com/user/Sanity4Sweden
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
https://parler.com/#/user/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
Sanity4Sweden 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4qi7pwF00z0dxQ2rcOxBJQ
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