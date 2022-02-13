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Η Μεταπολιτευτική τραγωδία στο πέρας μίας χιονόπτωσης (Μέρος δεύτερον).
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101 views • February 13, 2022
Το δεύτερο μέρος της αναφοράς του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών , Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου σχετικά με την ανυπαρξία επιτελικού κράτους και τους τραγικούς χειρισμούς των κυβερνήσεων του Μεταπολιτευτικού Καθεστώτος. Επισήμανση στις καταστροφικές συνέπειες του Κοινοβουλευτισμού στην Πατρίδα μας καθώς και για τον τρόπο που οι μασονικές στοές και ο ξένος δάκτυλος εξυπηρετούνται από την ολέθρια αυτή κατάσταση που δρα σε βάρος του Ελληνικού Έθνους.
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