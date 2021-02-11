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California's Water Crisis | True News
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90 views • February 11, 2021
An in-depth look at the real cause of the California water crisis and the history which lead to this challenging situation. Why are farmers trying to grow water intensive crops in a desert environment? How could farming in a desert possibly be cost effective? What role do taxpayer funded dam projects and government subsidies play in this shortage? Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, breaks down at the hidden story behind this growing problem.
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HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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