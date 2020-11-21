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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 70 - 20 November 2020
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17 views • November 21, 2020
Need to Know Episode 70 (20 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Michael Ivey. 9 key challenges to election results from Trump Campaign. Wisconsin Recount begins. Dominion Software backs out of testifying to PA State House committee. Drop and roll strategy to steal 2020 election. Vegas Oddsmaker says fix was in, Trump was robbed. Top Canadian Pathologist claims COVID-19 is the greatest hoax ever dropped on gullible public. Insane PA mask mandate (courtesy of deviant Tranny that heads PA Dept of Health). Biden gun control plan: $34 billion in taxes for gun owners. Facebook censoring broke law, conservatives claim. Zuckerberg freaks when shown internal censoring scheme at Senate hearing. Twitter censoring Trump mercilessly.
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