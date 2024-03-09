Create New Account
Trump Jr. reacts to Low Bar' 🥸 Biden 'Disaster' SOTU Address
Trump Jr. reacts to 'low bar' Biden 'disaster' SOTU address: 'SAD DISPLAY': Donald Trump Jr. joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to give reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address, plus the new Biden campaign ad which likens his father to the KKK.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

