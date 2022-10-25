Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They have been lying to us about vaccines for decades says Paul Marik, MD
284 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

The CDC, FDA, WHO and the vaccine manufacturers have been lying to us about vaccines for decades, Paul Marik, MD said at the Florida Summit on COVID II on 22 Oct 2022. The full 5:50 hour conference is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v1p7yvy-covid-summit.html

Paul Marik, MD says (edited):
If you think that the childhood vaccines are safe, think again.
The [CDC, FDA] have been corrupt, dishonest and have lied to us for decades.
Everyone should read “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
The book “Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth” (July 2022) reveals this.

Keywords
vaccinesliespaul marik md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket