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LEADING VACCINE RESEARCHER TELLS YOU WHAT'S IN THE COVID VACCINE AND WHY IT'S A LETHAL MURDER WEAPON
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356 views • May 01, 2021
This video is for all the Disbelievers in the supposed Conspiracy Theory that they're out to Depopulate the world.
Bill Gates and his Cronies will be hanged when this is all over and done with. The Truth always comes out in the end.
Dr. Christiane Northrup tells us how this is being done and why she says the Vaccine is nothing but a murder weapon
Source: wil paranormal
Bill Gates and his Cronies will be hanged when this is all over and done with. The Truth always comes out in the end.
Dr. Christiane Northrup tells us how this is being done and why she says the Vaccine is nothing but a murder weapon
Source: wil paranormal
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