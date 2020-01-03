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Help kids with tummy ache
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16 views • January 03, 2020
This video shows 2 massage areas if your kid has tummy ache. The lymphatic points help flush out toxins from small intestine and large intestine. Eases tummy ache.
Also Infra red light helps hugely.
The electrical supply stores sell them, often used for lambing season.
Infra red heat relaxes internal tissues of body and has a strong effect on getting rid of harmful bacterial. Kids love being under the warm light, feels really nice.
Also Infra red light helps hugely.
The electrical supply stores sell them, often used for lambing season.
Infra red heat relaxes internal tissues of body and has a strong effect on getting rid of harmful bacterial. Kids love being under the warm light, feels really nice.
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