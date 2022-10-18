Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bibles ‘Mark Of The Beast’ Becomes Real! $200M For an American Digital Gulag System!
31 views
channel image
Lisa Haven
Published a month ago |

The Mark of the Beast technology is alive and active today more than every before! So much so, that Bill Gates has just funded over $200 Million dollars to make sure of it! A gulag system is coming to the United State and it’s not good! All that and more in this report…. 

 

Lisa Haven 

For More Information See: 

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gates-foundation-gives-200-million-to-help-establish-global-digital-id-system-of-surveillance/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/bill-gates-foundation-donated-200-million-expand-digital-surveillance-system/

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2022/09/gates-foundation-unga-global-fund-replenishment-commitment

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/SDG_Guidelines_AUG_2019_Final.pdf

https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal16

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/democrats-push-for-chinese-style-surveillance-in-the-us-as-digital-id-comes-to-canada/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/canada-partners-with-the-wef-to-unleash-digital-ids-is-the-us-next_4671688.html

https://ktdi.org/

https://fcw.com/congress/2022/07/digital-id-bill-sees-action-house-and-senate/374552/


Keywords
technologymark of the beastbill gates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket