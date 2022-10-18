Bibles ‘Mark Of The Beast’ Becomes Real! $200M For an American Digital Gulag System!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mark of the Beast technology is alive and active today more than every before! So much so, that Bill Gates has just funded over $200 Million dollars to make sure of it! A gulag system is coming to the United State and it’s not good! All that and more in this report….
Lisa Haven
For More Information See:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/gates-foundation-gives-200-million-to-help-establish-global-digital-id-system-of-surveillance/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/bill-gates-foundation-donated-200-million-expand-digital-surveillance-system/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2022/09/gates-foundation-unga-global-fund-replenishment-commitment
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/SDG_Guidelines_AUG_2019_Final.pdf
https://sdgs.un.org/goals/goal16
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/democrats-push-for-chinese-style-surveillance-in-the-us-as-digital-id-comes-to-canada/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/canada-partners-with-the-wef-to-unleash-digital-ids-is-the-us-next_4671688.html
https://ktdi.org/
https://fcw.com/congress/2022/07/digital-id-bill-sees-action-house-and-senate/374552/