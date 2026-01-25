RT News - January 25 2026 9AM GMT

January 25, 2026

Blood spills on American streets - as a man is shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis. Homeland security says border patrol officers feared for their lives, as the individual was armed with intent to kill. Ukrainian drone strikes on a hospital and two ambulances on Russian territory leaves three medics dead. The attack comes despite a second day of trilateral peace talks between Moscow, Washington and Kiev in the UAE. The mayor of Greenland's capital says - even kids are terrified of Donald Trump's imperial ambitions. Amid Washington's threats of an island takeover - local authorities reject any idea to carve up their territory.





