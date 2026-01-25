BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - January 25 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1489 followers
0
141 views • 21 hours ago

January 25, 2026

rt.com


Blood spills on American streets - as a man is shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis. Homeland security says border patrol officers feared for their lives, as the individual was armed with intent to kill. Ukrainian drone strikes on a hospital and two ambulances on Russian territory leaves three medics dead. The attack comes despite a second day of trilateral peace talks between Moscow, Washington and Kiev in the UAE. The mayor of Greenland's capital says - even kids are terrified of Donald Trump's imperial ambitions. Amid Washington's threats of an island takeover - local authorities reject any idea to carve up their territory.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

newsrussiart
