2014-2015 CYCLE

Parash 1 B’resheet/Genesis 1:1-6:8 “In the Beginning”





Synopsis – The Parash name comes from the first words of the first line of that particular Scripture. B’resheet 1:1 In the Beginning. This particular Parash has an incredible amount of information. From Elohiym (God) forming our universe by His word, to the Triune nature of God being reviled; Deception; Lies; Sin; Banishment from the Garden; Murder; Deceit, to finally the giants (Nephilim) mating with humans.

Focus of this teaching: Difference between the light of creation day 1 and the lights of creation on day 4.





