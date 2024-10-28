© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2014-2015 CYCLE
Parash 1 B’resheet/Genesis 1:1-6:8 “In the Beginning”
Synopsis – The Parash name comes from the first words of the first line of that particular Scripture. B’resheet 1:1 In the Beginning. This particular Parash has an incredible amount of information. From Elohiym (God) forming our universe by His word, to the Triune nature of God being reviled; Deception; Lies; Sin; Banishment from the Garden; Murder; Deceit, to finally the giants (Nephilim) mating with humans.
Focus of this teaching: Difference between the light of creation day 1 and the lights of creation on day 4.