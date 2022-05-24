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THE PLAN - WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics, from 2020 to 2030
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143 views • May 24, 2022
A BEET RED FACED Prince Charles threatened the world with pandemics and disasters until we accept the Great Reset -
https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html
Australia Enslaved And The Plan For The World
https://endtimes.video/australia-enslaved/?fbclid=IwAR2E_lf5uMBqqGTV2tQZoyUrf_3-CwsXSaOZ1L8NxudvcRx943naRTFw4rY
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=117203
THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans. You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened. Make sure to watch, and share this everywhere.
https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html
INTERESTING! How Has Monkeypox Spread All Over The Globe At Lightning Speed?
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=117194
W.H.O.’s Global Pandemic Treaty Triggers Massive Backlash!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/05/22/wha-who-pandemic-treaty/
https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html
Australia Enslaved And The Plan For The World
https://endtimes.video/australia-enslaved/?fbclid=IwAR2E_lf5uMBqqGTV2tQZoyUrf_3-CwsXSaOZ1L8NxudvcRx943naRTFw4rY
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=117203
THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans. You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened. Make sure to watch, and share this everywhere.
https://rumble.com/v13kefy-must-see-the-plan-who-plans-for-10-years-of-pandemics-from-2020-to-2030.html
INTERESTING! How Has Monkeypox Spread All Over The Globe At Lightning Speed?
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=117194
W.H.O.’s Global Pandemic Treaty Triggers Massive Backlash!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/05/22/wha-who-pandemic-treaty/
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