"MORNING JOE" PRESSTITUTES DISS (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Charles Joseph Scarborough (/ˈskɑːrbʌroʊ/; born April 9, 1963) is an American television host, attorney, political commentator, and former politician who is the co-host of Morning Joe on MSNBC with his wife Mika Brzezinski. He previously hosted Scarborough Country on the same network. A former member of the Republican Party, Scarborough served in the United States House of Representatives for Florida's 1st district from 1995 to 2001. Scarborough was also a visiting fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.[1] He was named in the 2011 Time 100 as one of the most influential people in the world.[2]

