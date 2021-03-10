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The Secret Alien Agenda ~ Mingling w/ the seed of men II ~ [Daniel 2:43].
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126 views • March 10, 2021
Top expert #2 on the UFO/ALIEN Agenda is Dr. Jacob's Ph.D. I'm sure many of you know this man, a Professor of History with three decades of research into "alien abductions". I also spent months listening to this soul paying close attention to what he had to say and claimed; his research/work is also pretty outstanding.
As you are all aware the Jewry/Cabal/Communists running our nations and social media (i.e., JewTube, Twitter, FB, Pinterest, Instagram, What'sApp and the like) are going insane ... calling evil good and good evil, twisting reality, suppressing the truth at all cost, using Cancel Culture [which is a dress rehearsal for mass murder] https://www.bitchute.com/video/NRQUTcK2EZ8k/ to silence conservative Christians and all those speaking truth and exposing evil/corruption, in addition to all book burning going on. That is why I've decided to download them from YT and upload them on alternative social media. The aliens, reptilians and the Jewish Cabal are behind the CV-19 global agenda, this is why this type of videos will be banned from YT very soon. In addition, CV-19 agenda is part and parcel of the human-hybrid transhumanist agenda of 2030. It surprises me seeing many reknown Doctors and experts (across the spectrum and across our borders and nations whom I've listened to) who claim to be Christians giving us all scientific facts (i.e., CV-19 is an operation system, mRNA technology, DARPA Hydrogel quantum dots, has alien/serpent tech, etc.) and a bit more, yet they themselves seem to be unaware that COVID-19 vaccines will turn people into "Transhumans" and we know that hybrids and/or transhumans (H+) have no part in the Kingdom of God?! They rise their concerns re the biological, physiological, immunological and psychological as well as all other health implications. They even see and talk of the dangers that this new alien/serpent technology will have on the future of humanity. That is, the enslavement and existintion of the human race yet they remain tight-lipped when comes to making the correlations between CV-19 and the end of the age, the end of the world and the return of our Lord & Saviour ~ Jesus Christ ~ after The Great Tribulation. Why?
Souls, we are NOT going back to "normal" ever again for this is the end of humanity as we know it. By means of deception, lies, propaganda, fake news and psychological warfare our own Governments (puppets of Satan) are waging war against humanity. They are gas-lighting, brainwashing and mind-controlling us. These end-days worse than ever before b/c the stakes are very high. That is, your souls. Most of them ARE NOT HUMANS but organic robotoids, clones and/or hybrid beasts in human looking vessels. They are lying through their teeth every single time they are in front of the camaras, and thus eating more damnation to themselves while paving their own way to Sheol. Woe to you hybrids and serpents (the bottom less pit will be glad to receive your carcases) mind-controlling and enslaving the minds and lives of sheep of Jacob.
I mentioned this to Abba/Father and Jesus Christ the other day during prayer time.
As you are all aware the Jewry/Cabal/Communists running our nations and social media (i.e., JewTube, Twitter, FB, Pinterest, Instagram, What'sApp and the like) are going insane ... calling evil good and good evil, twisting reality, suppressing the truth at all cost, using Cancel Culture [which is a dress rehearsal for mass murder] https://www.bitchute.com/video/NRQUTcK2EZ8k/ to silence conservative Christians and all those speaking truth and exposing evil/corruption, in addition to all book burning going on. That is why I've decided to download them from YT and upload them on alternative social media. The aliens, reptilians and the Jewish Cabal are behind the CV-19 global agenda, this is why this type of videos will be banned from YT very soon. In addition, CV-19 agenda is part and parcel of the human-hybrid transhumanist agenda of 2030. It surprises me seeing many reknown Doctors and experts (across the spectrum and across our borders and nations whom I've listened to) who claim to be Christians giving us all scientific facts (i.e., CV-19 is an operation system, mRNA technology, DARPA Hydrogel quantum dots, has alien/serpent tech, etc.) and a bit more, yet they themselves seem to be unaware that COVID-19 vaccines will turn people into "Transhumans" and we know that hybrids and/or transhumans (H+) have no part in the Kingdom of God?! They rise their concerns re the biological, physiological, immunological and psychological as well as all other health implications. They even see and talk of the dangers that this new alien/serpent technology will have on the future of humanity. That is, the enslavement and existintion of the human race yet they remain tight-lipped when comes to making the correlations between CV-19 and the end of the age, the end of the world and the return of our Lord & Saviour ~ Jesus Christ ~ after The Great Tribulation. Why?
Souls, we are NOT going back to "normal" ever again for this is the end of humanity as we know it. By means of deception, lies, propaganda, fake news and psychological warfare our own Governments (puppets of Satan) are waging war against humanity. They are gas-lighting, brainwashing and mind-controlling us. These end-days worse than ever before b/c the stakes are very high. That is, your souls. Most of them ARE NOT HUMANS but organic robotoids, clones and/or hybrid beasts in human looking vessels. They are lying through their teeth every single time they are in front of the camaras, and thus eating more damnation to themselves while paving their own way to Sheol. Woe to you hybrids and serpents (the bottom less pit will be glad to receive your carcases) mind-controlling and enslaving the minds and lives of sheep of Jacob.
I mentioned this to Abba/Father and Jesus Christ the other day during prayer time.
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