Hypocrisy: Maskless Texas Democrat Demands Universal Masking!

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A group of maskless Texas Democrat state reps flying up to DC in attempt to derail an election security vote back home have become a prime exhibit of the hypocrisy of the elites: "masks for thee, but not for me!" It turns out, one of the maskless Reps wants forced universal masking! Also today, Biden deals in disinfo? Will he be cancelled?