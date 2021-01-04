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How to Make Homemade Instant Pot® Whole Wheat Linguine Spaghetti | Allmaderecipes.com
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57 views • January 04, 2021
How to Make Homemade Instant Pot® Whole Wheat Linguine Spaghetti.
This is a simple and easy homemade Instant Pot® Whole Wheat Linguine spaghetti recipe. You can serve it with grated parmesan cheese on the top.
Khalid Pierre's Recipe: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/recipes/homemade-instant-pot-easy-spaghetti/
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This is a simple and easy homemade Instant Pot® Whole Wheat Linguine spaghetti recipe. You can serve it with grated parmesan cheese on the top.
Khalid Pierre's Recipe: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/recipes/homemade-instant-pot-easy-spaghetti/
Subscribe so you don't miss any tasty recipes! ➤ https://bit.ly/3mCk9dH
_____________________________________________________
FOLLOW US:
🡻
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allmaderecipes
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allmaderecipes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allmaderecipes
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/allmaderecipes
Tumblr: https://allmaderecipes.tumblr.com/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@allmaderecipes
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@allmaderecipes
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/allmaderecipes
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@allmaderecipes
_____________________________________________________
#linguine #spaghetti #wholewheat
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