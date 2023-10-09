How People are being Mobilised in Ternopol, Ukraine

This is how people are being mobilised in Ternopol...
🐻He will go to fight for "freedom and democracy" and "European values"
And after he dies there will be only obituary "Hero of Ukraine" and he will die absolutely for nothing [US military-industrial complex].
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.