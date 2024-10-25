SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES ₪ AGAINST FORMER ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CEO MIKE JEFFRIES REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested Tuesday on charges of sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=377_epR67yc
Former Abercrombie CEO Jeffries to enter plea in sex trafficking case
https://www.reuters.com/legal/former-abercrombie-ceo-jeffries-enter-plea-sex-trafficking-case-2024-10-25/
Bill Gates arrested for crimes against humanity? Truth behind viral picture of Gates strapped on bed revealed
Viral photo of Bill Gates strapped to a bed sparks false claims of his arrest for crimes against humanity, citing The Washington Post as the source. However, The Washington Post denies publishing such a report and confirms that the photo is manipulated and unrelated to Gates.
https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/bill-gates-arrested-for-crimes-against-humanity-truth-behind-viral-picture-of-gates-strapped-on-bed-revealed-2408316-2023-07-18