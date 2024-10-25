SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES ₪ AGAINST FORMER ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CEO MIKE JEFFRIES REVEALED

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested Tuesday on charges of sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution, prosecutors announced Tuesday.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=377_epR67yc





Former Abercrombie CEO Jeffries to enter plea in sex trafficking case





https://www.reuters.com/legal/former-abercrombie-ceo-jeffries-enter-plea-sex-trafficking-case-2024-10-25/





Bill Gates arrested for crimes against humanity? Truth behind viral picture of Gates strapped on bed revealed





Viral photo of Bill Gates strapped to a bed sparks false claims of his arrest for crimes against humanity, citing The Washington Post as the source. However, The Washington Post denies publishing such a report and confirms that the photo is manipulated and unrelated to Gates.





https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/bill-gates-arrested-for-crimes-against-humanity-truth-behind-viral-picture-of-gates-strapped-on-bed-revealed-2408316-2023-07-18