AA_IB_220_Be the glue

Tonight I will get into the importance of playing your part. We discus the importance of everyone doing what they can do in order to turn things around, avoiding distractions, and taking breaks when you need them.

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage

▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast

▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8

▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/

▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge

▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375

▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b



