WRAP UP SMEAR short clip

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They are very DIRTY FIGHTERS. They think they have you sufficiently DUMBED DOWN. Are they right? Are you not getting it yet? This is how they brainwash the public. MSM IS THEIR COMMUNICATION WEAPON FOR STUPID PEOPLE. You don't have to fall for it and all the fear porn, YOU choose to. You are already a casuality of this war.