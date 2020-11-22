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Sources Say President Trump Will Remain in Office
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136 views • November 22, 2020
Israeli News Live - 21 Nov 2020: According to two Intel sources I have been assured that Trump will remain in office and that the election will be overturned in his favor. Whether or not this is true or not remains to be seen but some rather disturbing facts that surround the Biden / Harris and certain Rogue Republicans may have profound effects regarding the election and for America's future, culminating in a Chinese Invasion that started years ago.
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