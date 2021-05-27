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The Shop Beer Co. Crispy Blonde Lager 4.5/5
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10 views • May 27, 2021
Local to me The Shop Beer Co has been here before and will be back again.
This time we take a look art their Blonde Lager. Running 5.5 for the ABV, the IBUs are 10 and the SRM is
On the nose she has a slightly sweet American lager aroma. Lighter than the traditional euros but still very appealing. The initial hit is crisp and a bit sweet. Medium fast thru the middle she's a bit of a dirty girl with a nice mouth fill. She finishes off crisp and dry with just enough dirtiness to make her a good time.
Thanks for sharing a cold one with me .Also thank you for watching, liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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This time we take a look art their Blonde Lager. Running 5.5 for the ABV, the IBUs are 10 and the SRM is
On the nose she has a slightly sweet American lager aroma. Lighter than the traditional euros but still very appealing. The initial hit is crisp and a bit sweet. Medium fast thru the middle she's a bit of a dirty girl with a nice mouth fill. She finishes off crisp and dry with just enough dirtiness to make her a good time.
Thanks for sharing a cold one with me .Also thank you for watching, liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
https://loop.joshwho.net/share/0mGV7AwUPPATgzzA?utm_source=manual
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