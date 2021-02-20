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Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #39 Guest ( Clint Richardson)
Atlantic Underground Podcast
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21 views • February 20, 2021
Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #39 Guest (Clint Richardson)

Today’s guest is Clint Richardson. Clint Richardson is a certified sound engineer and former Hollywood sound designer that quit his career due to the corruptive influence he realized he was a part of and has become a full time researcher, blogger, documentary filmmaker, and author.

Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.

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