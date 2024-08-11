Foodbanks Have Less Food To Give Away

With the supermarkets tightening up on how they throw their food away or possibly just ordering less but it's less at the end of the day and I've actually tried to get food out of a supermarket that had two special stickers on it because it was near use by date and it once it goes past the certain date it won't ring up on the cash register so you can't take it out. Another one of my friends works at the dump and they still have massive amounts of food going to the dump and this stuff's not off it's only near its used by date or best before date and because of whatever I don't know they have to throw it away and they won't give it to us the food bank so there's a lot of waste that's in the food industry



Click To See My Books

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00B8772MS/allbooks?