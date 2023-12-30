Gaza's Holocaust

In these past few sleepless months, I have seen images and videos that will haunt me personally ,forever. Palestinian parents carrying their children’s charred and dismembered bodies in plastic bags -whole families, across three generations, crushed under the homes they built; exhausted doctors working desperately by torchlight and operating on patients without anaesthetic; one of the oldest churches in the world, sheltering the displaced, bombed along mosques, schools ,hospitals.

With the kind of access to social media that we have today, scenes like these that have never seen before, makes it even more unbelievable to watch and comprehend the extent of hatred that exists towards some people.

So far almost 30,000 Palestinians have been reported killed – if we count, deaths after one month, are more than the number of civilians killed in Ukraine after two years of war.

Many across the globe have been profoundly shaken by these events in Gaza. This conflict marks the start of a chapter that is likely to affect millions of lives, both in the Middle East and further afield, for years to come.

But this time we are witnessing a level of violence not seen since the 1948 Nakba – during which about 70% of the Palestinian population was forcibly displaced and more than 500 communities were wiped out completely.

Indeed, Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza is quite explicit, open, horrifically ruthless and unashamed.