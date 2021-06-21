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The EU is the politbureau for German patent laws
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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2 views • June 21, 2021
Blue Tiger Studio, June 18, 2021

The biggest thing we don't know about in this vaccination era, are the German pharmaceutical patent laws. Two world wars didn't accomplish what the EU seems to do without one bullit: defending German Pharma Patents world wide, in TTIP and other "free trade" treaties, but within Europe as well. Tom speaks with an expert in a 160 years history of German biochemical patents and German world power; Dr Matthias Rath. Watch and weep! According to Tom, this is one of the most interesting interviews of Blue Tiger!

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Profit over Life

http://www.profit-over-life.org/

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Blue Tiger Studio

https://www.deblauwetijger.com
https://bluetube.studio/
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big pharmanurembergmatthias rath
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy