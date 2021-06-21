© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The EU is the politbureau for German patent laws
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • June 21, 2021
Blue Tiger Studio, June 18, 2021
The biggest thing we don't know about in this vaccination era, are the German pharmaceutical patent laws. Two world wars didn't accomplish what the EU seems to do without one bullit: defending German Pharma Patents world wide, in TTIP and other "free trade" treaties, but within Europe as well. Tom speaks with an expert in a 160 years history of German biochemical patents and German world power; Dr Matthias Rath. Watch and weep! According to Tom, this is one of the most interesting interviews of Blue Tiger!
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Profit over Life
http://www.profit-over-life.org/
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Blue Tiger Studio
https://www.deblauwetijger.com
https://bluetube.studio/
The biggest thing we don't know about in this vaccination era, are the German pharmaceutical patent laws. Two world wars didn't accomplish what the EU seems to do without one bullit: defending German Pharma Patents world wide, in TTIP and other "free trade" treaties, but within Europe as well. Tom speaks with an expert in a 160 years history of German biochemical patents and German world power; Dr Matthias Rath. Watch and weep! According to Tom, this is one of the most interesting interviews of Blue Tiger!
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Profit over Life
http://www.profit-over-life.org/
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Blue Tiger Studio
https://www.deblauwetijger.com
https://bluetube.studio/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.