Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 41 - August 18, 2023

Alex hosted his 41st *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on August 18, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 30 minutes in length. This webinar did not include a monologue. Alex answered questions throughout. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and thirty minutes, Alex answered 29 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* Can you speak about the horrible tragedy in Maui and other places?

* Who were the Terrans that moved off the planet and left us behind? Will they come back?

* Will evil be locked away for a thousand years at the end of this transition?

* With the Iraqi government in Washington DC for a meeting at the Treasury Department, is this to do with the revaluation of the Iraqi Dinar?

* Do we all have to go through the heavy negative stuff when transitioning from 3D to 4D?

* Was Maui attacked because it never signed a treaty with the US government and is still a sovereign country?

* Do you have further information on the Quantum Healing Systems device?

* Are the Deep State planning to inject mRNA vaccine into meat animals such as cows, sheep and chickens?

* Can fresh or saltwater life from other planets live in Earth's oceans or freshwater lakes?

* Why are large areas of the Grand Canyon off-limits to tourists and regular citizens?

* Do the Deep State and the White Hats have Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs)?

* Can you tell us anything about the soulless ones or clones?

* Is the Skinwalker Ranch show helping with disclosure or pushing the fake invasion narrative?

* Are the new utilities being installed under streets in the US positive or negative for us?

* Are there any updates from the Andromedans regarding catastrophic Earth changes?

* When you were on the Andromeda ship, where did you go, and how far away from Earth were you?

* And Many More!

