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Ex-Vice President of Pfizer on Corona: Facts no longer matter!
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270 views • June 05, 2021
The former vice president of the U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, comments on the globally practiced Corona policy. The experienced expert in the field of allergy and respiratory therapy makes serious accusations and expresses concern that science and facts count less and less.
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