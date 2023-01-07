Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Black Cube: Saturn Worship & Saturday Sabbath
174 views
channel image
Auriga Books
Published Yesterday |

Symbolism will be (((their))) downfall. 

Recorded Saturday, January 7, 2023

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster

Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

References:

"(SATURN WORSHIP)THE BLACK CUBE." 12 Dec. 2014, www.nicholson1968.com/nicholson1968s-post/saturn-worshipthe-black-cube 

Derecha, Jerry. “The black cube of Saturn, worshipped throughout the world.” adrenogate.net, 1 Nov. 2021, adrenogate.net/wp/2021/11/01/the-black-cube-of-saturn-worshipped-throughout-the-world/ 

“Satan and The Black Cube of Saturn.” alternativepress.us/satan-and-the-black-cube-of-saturn/

“Saturn - Naturally Malefic Planet in Astrology.” www.umastro.com/article/saturn-naturally-malefic-planet-in-astrology

Shlomo Sela. “Saturn and the Jews.” katz.sas.upenn.edu, 10 Nov. 2017, katz.sas.upenn.edu/resources/blog/saturn-and-jews

Keywords
blacksatanspiritualityelitereligionnwonew world orderstarjudaismsaturndavidjewlucifercubehexagon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket