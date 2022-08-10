Vision: Warring Angels Are Answering Your Prayers 08/10/2022

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Prophet Leslie Johnson was given a vision during praise and worship at the Spirit of Prophecy Church. God is warning us that He will send us His Warring Angels, but we have to prepare ourselves for theses answered prayers. Prepare your hearts, be humbled, and be ready when the Fire come down.
Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com
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https://www.traintheprophets.com/
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
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EMP Shields:http://www.empshield.com
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Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112