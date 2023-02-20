As The Planets Come Together Collection

As The Planets Come Together
As The Same Woman
As This Sun Shines Bright
As Time Now Moves Along
As You Send My Heart A Home
As You Walk Through Your Universe
Elizabeth Vitale, EVitale Stories
https://www.elizabethvitale.com
