Smart vs. Dumb RV Buyers - How to be a Smart RV buyer...

A couple of stories that highlight smart RV buying tactics vs. dumb ones. Sorry to be so direct, but how else would you describe paying THOUSANDS more for a camper than you need to? Or - buying the wrong RV camper because its built poorly? Or - signing a long term loan document without fully understanding all the "important stuff."

It's RV buying season, are you prepared to make the best possible choice?

