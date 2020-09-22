Europeans Are The "Lost" Tribes Of Israel - A Rare Documentary

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Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others.
The Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, Scandinavian, Celtic and kindred people are the Children of Israel. Only they have fulfilled every detail of Biblical Prophecy and World History concerning the descendants of the man once known as Jacob, and later surnamed Israel. This chosen line makes up today's Christian Nations. (Genesis 35:11; Isaiah 62:2; Acts 11:26)
The Scriptural Marks of True Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/03/27/the-scriptural-marks-of-true-israel/
The Abrahamic Covenant:
https://jahtruth.net/abraham.htm
The Celts are Israelites Under Another Name :
https://jahtruth.net/celtisr.htm
The Meaning of the Heraldic Symbolism of the American Coat-of-Arms and the Presidential Seal:
https://jahtruth.net/amerca.htm
The Americans and English are God’s Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2019/05/30/the-americans-and-english-are-gods-israel/
America: The 13th Tribe of Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/america-the-13th-tribe-of-israel/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4
Joe W