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Europeans Are The "Lost" Tribes Of Israel - A Rare Documentary
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128 views • September 22, 2020
The descendants of Israel (the man once known as Jacob) can today be identified in the White Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians.

Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others.

The Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, Scandinavian, Celtic and kindred people are the Children of Israel. Only they have fulfilled every detail of Biblical Prophecy and World History concerning the descendants of the man once known as Jacob, and later surnamed Israel. This chosen line makes up today's Christian Nations. (Genesis 35:11; Isaiah 62:2; Acts 11:26)

The Scriptural Marks of True Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2020/03/27/the-scriptural-marks-of-true-israel/

The Abrahamic Covenant:
https://jahtruth.net/abraham.htm

The Celts are Israelites Under Another Name :
https://jahtruth.net/celtisr.htm

The Meaning of the Heraldic Symbolism of the American Coat-of-Arms and the Presidential Seal:
https://jahtruth.net/amerca.htm

The Americans and English are God’s Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2019/05/30/the-americans-and-english-are-gods-israel/

America: The 13th Tribe of Israel:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2012/11/26/america-the-13th-tribe-of-israel/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4
Joe W
Keywords
judahdanephraimbenjaminleviashermanassehsimeonissacharreubengadnaphtalizebulun
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