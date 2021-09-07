© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood Republicans Complicit in America's Destruction - Treat Politics Like Reality Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • September 07, 2021
Stew Peters NAMED NAMES. Celebrity Politicians like Trey Gowdy are influencing bad behavior by would-be stars like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, using "issues" to provoke "hype", while using their power to do absolutely NOTHING as America falls.
People are out here dying, elections are being stolen, freedom is being stripped from their constituents - all the while, these supposed "representatives" are fundraising and grandstanding.
https://rumble.com/vm60fq-hollywood-republicans-complicit-in-americas-destruction-treat-politics-like.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/
People are out here dying, elections are being stolen, freedom is being stripped from their constituents - all the while, these supposed "representatives" are fundraising and grandstanding.
https://rumble.com/vm60fq-hollywood-republicans-complicit-in-americas-destruction-treat-politics-like.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.